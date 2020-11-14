More than seven months have passed since Victoria’s only soup kitchen closed its dining room and started a to-go operation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The demand for meals at Christ’s Kitchen remains staggeringly high.
Christ’s Kitchen served nearly 19,000 meals in August — more than any other month since the nonprofit started 35 years ago. September and October would have likely surpassed that record, but the kitchen was forced to start closing on Saturdays due to a shortage of volunteers, Trish Hastings, the director of Christ’s Kitchen, recently told the Advocate.
“People are being faced with the challenge of either paying rent, utility bills or eating, so they’re choosing to come here for food,” she said. “And I only see it getting worse.”
The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent has also seen a 64% increase in demand for food since March, CEO Robin Cadle told the Advocate.
Food insecurity in the Crossroads is expected to increase by 20% overall during 2020, according to Feeding America. The national anti-hunger organization expects the pandemic to reverse all of the progress made since the Great Depression hit in 2007.
In 2018, the percentage of food insecure households nationwide declined to 11.1% for the first time since before the Great Recession, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
If it took more than a decade for the level of food insecurity to recover from that economic crisis, we should all expect food insecurity to be a major issue in our community for the foreseeable future.
We commend all the volunteers and employees working long, hard hours to curb hunger in our community. We also know Christ’s Kitchen, the food bank, Meals on Wheels programs and food pantries cannot meet the need without ongoing help from community members, businesses and government relief.
In the days, weeks, months and years to come, we urge you to help in any way you can.
Right now, the food bank and Christ’s Kitchen are among several organizations that are particularly in need of volunteers.
Volunteers have been in high demand and short supply since the pandemic started because of inherent health concerns. If you are healthy and practice COVID-19 prevention measures, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing, we urge you to lend your time to those in need.
Monetary and food donations are always welcomed. Our community could also use more people who are willing to step up and find new, creative ways to get additional resources to those who need them.
As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”
Now, as in other times of great trial, is the time to answer that question through action.
