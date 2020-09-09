Litter on the side of the road isn’t just an unpleasant sight to see. It’s become a big problem.
Statewide, about 362 million pieces of litter accumulate on Texas roads every year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Half of that is litter discarded from vehicles.
Though the Texas Transportation Code states that all loose material being transported in a vehicle bed must be covered and enclosed on all sides to prevent materials from falling out – a rule that, if violated, can lead to up to a $500 fine – many people don’t tarp their loads. In Victoria, like elsewhere around the state, trash is found flying out of vehicles and landing on the streets.
We applaud the city of Victoria for cracking down on the problem at the local level by starting the “Tarp or Ticket” campaign, which is meant to educate residents about the law and encourage people to do their part to keep Victoria’s roads free of trash.
Taking part in this effort is important. Littered roads can lower community morale and affect whether or not visitors choose to stop by and spend time in our city.
“You want people to come to Victoria and enjoy our community, but people don’t want to come and visit if it’s trashy,” Tiffany Koenig, Victoria’s environmental and beautification coordinator, told the Advocate.
A key part of the “Tarp or Ticket” campaign is a new push to enforce a fine at Victoria’s landfill, where more than 600 tons of garbage is dropped off each day. Since Sept. 1, anyone disposing of an uncovered load at Victoria’s landfill, 18141 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, will be charged an additional $30 fee. The fee was in place prior to Sept. 1, but now it is being better enforced.
The goal for drivers going to the landfill to dump a load of trash should be simple: The same amount of trash that leaves with you from your house should make it all the way to the landfill. None of it should be loose enough to fly out of the vehicle.
Any proceeds from the $30 fee collection will be used to fund litter cleanup in the area, which, hopefully, will make a difference.
If we want a clean community, we all must do our part to make it happen. Double check that your trash is secured properly before taking a trip to the landfill.
When you pass a piece of litter while out on a walk, pick it up and dispose of it correctly.
Do everything you can to make sure that your garbage ends up where it is supposed to, and not on our streets.
That way, we can have a litter-free community we are proud of.
