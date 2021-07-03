As we start our day today – our nation’s birthday — let us stop and think about the millions of people in the United States from the newborn babies to the high school graduates to Thelma Sutcliff, of Nebraska, who at 114 is the oldest living American.
Think about how different we are from them. We live in different states, we have different jobs, we have different body shapes and different heritages.
We like different foods, we have different jobs and different personalities.
Now, let’s stop and think about what we have common with the millions of our fellow Americans. As we celebrate our nation’s 245th birthday let us take into account how much we have in common and how that commonality is what makes our nation one of the strongest, most successful countries in the world.
We are neighbors and co-workers, friends and strangers. We are company leaders and the unemployed.
We all find music soothing when we need it. It also makes us want to dance and sing along with the words, no matter the genre.
We all want to be successful. No matter if we live in the wealthiest neighborhood or in the lowest income neighborhood, we can dream of being successful. We can also get busy working to improve our life by getting an education and having a successful career.
In America, dreams do come true. It takes hard work and dedication. And sometimes it takes a helping hand.
We Americans fortunately have the ability to see a person who is in need and to act upon that need.
We have the freedom to dream as big as we want and to work to make ours and others’ dreams come true.
In America, we have the privilege to work and play beside people of all cultures, some of whom share common goals and others who have different views.
We also have the freedom to laugh and visit with family, friends, co-workers, neighbors and strangers.
Think of all the random conversations you have had in the grocery store checkout line. You have met people you may never see again, but in that brief conversation, you learned y’all have something in common.
We are fortunate to be able to share our fears and concerns about our nation. We are free to offer options for improving our nation.
We, as Americans, are fortunate to share so many common traits, ideas and skills with our fellow Americans. These commonalities make us a strong nation.
When we hear people say America is going downhill, we know we may be experiencing a problem or crisis. But, most importantly, we also know we as Americans can and will pull together to make it through the problem and make America a stronger country.
We are Americans and we are strong people. Working together as one nation we are even stronger – that is the foundation our country was built on 245 years ago.
That is the foundation that will continue to keep us strong.
