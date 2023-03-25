Creating a flight school at the Victoria Regional Airport would not just be a win.
It would be — as Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller puts it — a “win-win-win-win.”
It would be a win for the airport, a win for University of Houston-Victoria students, a win for the local community and a win for the aviation industry as a whole.
Last week, Victoria County Commissioners passed a resolution supporting a UHV proposal to establish a four-year school to train new pilots at the burgeoning airport. UHV officials have said the school would cost about $1.2 million in its first year of existence, but it also could receive more than $1.1 million from the state to offset costs.
The school would represent a terrific asset for us in many ways — at least four to be precise.
The Victoria Regional Airport, with its two flights a day, already is an important economic resource for this community. It also serves as an important transportation resource for visitors and locals alike.
But we believe there’s so much more potential yet to be tapped into.
One day, we hope to see the airport become a thriving, self-sufficient powerhouse, leading the charge for economic development within the community, county and region.
Over the years, officials have often focused on the number of passengers taking flights to and from Victoria. As more passengers take flights, more grant funding becomes available, making growing the airport that much easier.
But the proposed flight school represents another avenue for financial viability.
Such a flight school, with all the extra activity it would generate, could lead to additional economic opportunities at the airport.
Planes require fuel, hangar space, maintenance and many other auxiliary services, and the addition of training aircraft, flight instructors and students is that much more activity and momentum. After all, growth begets growth.
With only six other institutions offering four-year flight school programs in Texas, having a school here in Victoria County would be a regional asset, potentially attracting students from far and wide. Completing a four-year program is required for commercial pilots.
It’s no secret that Victoria’s growth is closely linked with UHV’s. As UHV grows, so does our community.
A flight school would make UHV more attractive to students. Its influence and resources as a whole would grow, and so would we.
And right now is a great time to become a commercial pilot.
According to Forbes, commercial pilots are in short supply. In response, airlines are raising salaries and offering more opportunities for advancement.
They’ve also slashed many flights to rural destinations, meaning it’s that much harder to get a flight and less attractive for airline companies to continue service in the Crossroads.
The demand for pilots has lessened since 2021 although it remains high this year and is projected to remain high through coming years.
But according to that Forbes article, the demand for aviation mechanics is projected to steepen even more sharply.
Speaking more on building momentum and opportunities, perhaps this aviation school will result in additional programs for mechanics.
That would offer even more career opportunities for our kids, expand the university and make the airport a more valuable resource.
It would be yet another step toward making the airport a formidable economic resource.
And that could be just the start.
For example, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, an aviation school founded in Ohio that expanded with campuses in Florida and Arizona, doesn’t offer just pilot and mechanic training programs.
It also has programs for air traffic controllers, aeronautics professionals and drone operators.
With its enormous 1-mile runway and expansive space, the Victoria Regional Airport has a lot of room to grow.
Perhaps the Victoria Regional Airport, UHV and Victoria County as a whole may one day become known for its programs for pilots, mechanics and who knows what else?
We can hope this all comes to fruition one day, but this dream doesn’t have to simply be wishful thinking.
Let’s get our foot in the door with this aviation school and see what the future holds.