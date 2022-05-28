The issue of human smuggling is no longer just law enforcement’s problem.

Now, it’s everyone’s problem.

If the events near Ganado in early May have shown us anything, it’s that we all have a responsibility to speak up when we suspect humans are being smuggled.

On May 6, 70 to 100 immigrants were found in the back of a tractor-trailer that had broken down along U.S. 59.

Days later, we learned through court documents what we had all suspected. The conditions in the truck were hellish, like something out of our worst nightmares.

The truck’s air-conditioning had broken down. The people inside had no water and were on the verge of asphyxiating.

According to court documents, all of the half-dozen or so immigrants who spoke to authorities thought they were going to die.

Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Will Franklin said the immigrants inside had left “claw marks” on the truck’s interior walls out of desperation.

The cruelty imposed on these people and the suffering they endured is simply sickening. It turns the stomach to think that something so horrible could be happening in our communities, just beyond our perception, hiding behind the thin metal walls of trucks we pass on the highway.

But what’s worse is the idea that there must be countless other similar instances that we never learned about and never will.

How many other trucks have passed through the Crossroads carrying cargoes of suffering, dying people?

It’s not even the first time this has happened. In 2003, 70 immigrants were found packed into the rear of a tractor-trailer abandoned at a Victoria County gas station parking lot. In that tractor-trailer, which reached 170 degrees, 19 people died.

It’s likely not to be the last.

How many of those incidents happened and we just never knew about it?

Over the years, deputies have routinely found immigrants’ bodies left in ditches and along quiet, country roadways.

Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr told county commissioners in May to expect a summer with increased human smuggling in our area with the repeal of a Trump-era policy known as Title 42, which allowed the United States to quickly expel migrants to their country of origin or Mexican border towns.

Make no mistake, as we drive down Crossroads highways, we can be assured there are immigrants among us. Some, perhaps many, are sealed inside trucks, suffering silently and awaiting death. It goes beyond politics. The scope of the suffering demands we do something, or, at the very least, be wary and watchful.

“The days of not wanting to be involved are over,” Franklin said on Thursday. “This is a matter of the community. If you see something or hear something, you honestly have an obligation to report it.”

There are hotlines available to report human smuggling, but Franklin said residents should not hesitate to dial 911 to report anything that could track smugglers. Waiting on calling one of the hotlines could delay law enforcement from tracking the smugglers, who are doing their best to get through the area as quickly as possible.

“It’s not a bother,” Franklin said. “As far as false alarms, I would rather someone have a clear conscience than find out there is a repeat of the 2003 (incident) — when someone should have said something. It could save a human life.”