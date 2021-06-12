Voting is our patriotic duty, and here in Victoria we are not fulfilling it.
This July 4, we will once again celebrate the birth of this great nation with fireworks, cookouts and loved ones, but we also should not forget one ever so important, patriotic activity.
On July 3, Victoria will elect a new mayor and City Council member for District 3 in a special election.
Early voting begins Wednesday, and applications to vote by mail can be picked up at the elections office or found online at vctxelections.org.
Every July 4, we remember the immense blessings this country has given us, our families and our forbearers. We also remember the sacrifices of veterans who have fought and given everything, so that we can continue to enjoy the unprecedented freedom and prosperity that has grown from our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
We may do well in remembering those sacrifices with ceremonies, parades and fanfare, but we can do better when it comes to voting.
During the May 1 election in Victoria, only about 15% of registered voters turned out to cast a vote.
It’s embarrassing and even disgraceful that so few of us turned out for that election, which not only decided who would hold numerous public offices but also a multimillion-dollar school bond.
We all have local issues important to us — the quality of our streets, how our tax dollars will be spent, and our children’s futures are just some among many.
The important thing is not about what or who you vote for. It’s about simply getting to the polls or sending off your ballot in the mail, so our community and its leaders can make the best decisions.
When voter turnout is low, we are not properly represented. The few end up deciding for the many. Issues that matter end up unaddressed.
In short, we are selling our selves short when we don’t vote.
It may be difficult to find time with all that goes on in our regular daily lives, but we have to do better.
We make time for our priorities, and we must make voting a priority in Victoria and the Crossroads.
Our country and communities depend on it.
We all have heard the phrase “Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”
President Abraham Lincoln delivered those words at the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg four and a half months after the Union defeated the Confederacy at the Battle of Gettysburg.
Lincoln’s powerful and eloquent speech encapsulated some of the most important principles this country has been built on. Unlike so many governments that came before us, or nation was founded to serve its people.
But to do so, we cannot stand idly by during elections. To enjoy the fruits of this grand democratic experiment, we must first do our duty.
Let us not let Lincoln’s words ring hollow. Get out and vote.
