There’s no job quite like holding public office.
It’s definitely a privilege for the candidates to be chosen for such important and esteemed positions. Throughout their communities, elected officials are recognized and honored as they should be.
But as the saying goes, with great power comes great responsibility.
On Jan. 1, our elected officials, whether they’re seasoned veterans or freshman members, will take the oath of office, swearing to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and of this state.”
But there’s more to the responsibilities of office holders than simply upholding the law. We expect our elected officials to not only serve the wills of their constituents, but also make decisions that are right, just and fair for all — even when those decisions go against the desires of the majority. Finding the right balance between those responsibilities, which sometimes may be in conflict, is no easy task.
This is the job our elected officials have signed up for, and we expect them to make hard decisions sometimes even at the cost of their own popularity. This is simply what it means to serve the public as an elected leader.
From Day 1, our elected officials, new and old, will have ample opportunity to show voters their integrity.
We may not be the most populous community in Texas, not by a long shot actually. But we sure do have plenty of issues to navigate and decisions to make.
Our airport’s future is nearing a fork in the road that could determine its financial health for years and years to come. The airport’s five-member governing commission is set to dissolve Saturday, and a consulting firm has recommended that a joint-sponsorship between city and county officials take over. Whether the airport is a bust or success in the future could mean the difference of countless dollars to our local economy and tax revenues.
This year, the Victoria Public Library became a battleground of disparate ideals. Some see certain books as inappropriate for younger readers and want them relocated or removed altogether. Others say those books are important educational tools. So far, there has been little compromise, and we likewise expect our leaders to find a solution to the controversy.
In the midst of all that, the library’s director has recently resigned, and now elected city officials will be left with choosing a new director whose vision will certainly have a powerful influence on its future direction. The appointment of that new director could shape how constituents use and view the library long into the future.
Local controversies come and go over the years, but one always seems to reappear — our streets, roads and highways. Just about everyone gets a little, or a lot, heated when they notice a pothole appear in their neighborhood, and it’s up to our city and county elected officials to ensure they are repaired promptly and equitably.
Bigger projects, like I-69 and Victoria’s road medians, may at the end of the day be up to other entities like the federal government and the Texas Department of Transportation. But our local officials have clout and an ability to influence them, and they should. I-69 most likely will transform this region and its economy, and medians may be increasingly considered as this community continues to grow. There’s a balance to be struck between public safety and convenience.
Finally, as just about every resident in this community now knows, natural disasters have an unique ability to affect just about everyone, although those with the least are admittedly hit a bit harder.
Whether it’s the next big winter storm or monster hurricane, we as constituents demand that our elected officials see them coming. That may seem like a nigh impossible task, but there’s just too much at stake to leave it to fate. Hurricane Harvey devastated homes, business and public facilities alike. The February 2021 winter storm plunged much of the community into inescapable cold and made water and power disappear for days on end.
Both calamities showed us just how delicate our vital infrastructure and resources are. And it could have been so, so much worse. We hope and pray that future disasters never reach that level, but it’s also up to our leaders to put in the work and planning to mitigate them the best they can. Our lives literally hang in the balance.
Over the past few years, we’ve had some tough times and bitter disagreements. And if 2023 and 2024 are anything like those years, our elected officials should have plenty on their plates.
As 2022 gives way to 2023, we want to remind our leaders that we hold their offices in high regard. We salute their offices and respect their titles. But at the same time, we also expect — we demand — great things from them.