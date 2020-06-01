Dozens of community members have shared their stories of life during the COVID-19 pandemic with the Advocate during the last few months.
Each is different.
We all have faced and will continue to face our own unique struggles as a result of the public health crisis, but there are also burdens we share.
As of last week, more than 2.3 million Texans had filed for unemployment with the Texas Workforce Commission.
Whether a worker in the service industry, oil and gas, healthcare or another sector, many of us have found ourselves with no job to report to.
Some have filed for unemployment, while others don’t qualify or are trying to ride out the storm with savings.
“Every day is more of a struggle than it used to be,” said Michael Briones, a Victoria man who lost his construction job.
Small business owners trying to keep their doors open, like restaurant owner Kim West and individuals who have lost their income, like Maria Elena Quinonez, are wrestling with debts.
“I’m bombarded, and it is stressful that I don’t have any money to go pay,” Quinonez said.
The stress is all consuming, West said.
Food is scarce on families' tables, including at least about 950 who registered to receive boxes of food at the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent's COVID-19 drive-thru distribution event on May 22.
Accessible and affordable childcare is also not easy for all to find.
Our financial strains, as well the collectively uncomfortable changes to everyday life – the masks, gloves, social distancing and other precautions we’ve undertaken to slow the spread of COVID-19 – have created anxiety and fear for what the future holds.
“That is the really difficult part, the not knowing,” said Jeri Svatek, who owns Navarro Cleaners, a dry cleaning shop in Victoria that is struggling to stay afloat. “Has this changed our lives forever and, if it has, what is going to be normal from now on?”
It’s easy to be overwhelmed by all of it – to tune out and close ourselves off from any sort of attempts to process this moment and make sense of its meaning, but we urge you to do the opposite.
Pain, stress and loneness are never just ours and there are so many lessons all of us can take away from the pandemic if we recognize that we are not alone in our experiences.
Just as our community did during and after Hurricane Harvey, we have the opportunity to bond over our shared struggles by helping each other persevere.
As writer Gina Greenlee once wrote, “When we establish human connections within the context of shared experience, we create community wherever we go.”
