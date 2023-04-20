Editor, the Advocate:
When one has been born into the family of God, we must take God’s promises in His Word as our own by spiritual birthright.
Hebrews 6:12-20 give to us in the life of Abraham, how to inherit a promise from God. First by faith, a firm conviction based upon God’s Word. Actually, Abraham’s faith rested on God Himself and not just the promise. Patience comes and suffers long to endure time until the promise is manifested. Faith that receives God’s promise is tested faith. Tested faith is disciplined faith, that remains steadfast in the face of undesirable circumstance.
By faith and patience Abraham received the promised son, Isaac, two times. First, in his old age after waiting 25 years. Second, when God told Abraham to offer Isaac up as a sacrifice and God then at the last minute provided a substitute. Thus, keeping the promise of a blessed nation to come, to bless the entire world.
The faith life is a constant battle by four enemies that Jesus defeated by His death, burial and resurrection. Worry fights your faith life, Matthew 6:30-31; Fear fights faith in your life; then Doubt fights faith in your life Matthew 14:31; then Unbelief Matthew 17:19-20. You defeat these enemies by faith in the Lord Jesus who gives and fulfills the promise to you.
We must keep our focus on God’s will being the rule in our life. It is God’s will for your trust in Him to be tested and disciplined to the point that all we need is God Himself, and in reality, God is all we have. Romans 8:37 look at this promise and reach out to inherit this promise, “Nay in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him that loved us.” Abraham pleased God by believing God’s promise and Abraham was called the friend of God. Abraham looked to God Himself to fulfill the promises. And so should we.
Pastor John R. Fisher, Point Comfort