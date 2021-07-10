Our children deserve more than the bare minimum.
They are our future law enforcement officers, nurses and physicians, lawyers, government leaders, architects and entrepreneurs. And when we are old and infirmed, they will be our literal caretakers.
They represent everything we hope to improve in our families, communities, nation and world.
And we owe them the best when it comes to their educations and upbringings.
In November, Victoria residents will likely again be asked to consider another school bond on the ballot.
That bond proposal would come months after Victoria voters struck down another proposed $156.8 million bond that would have addressed sweeping repairs and construction that district officials have described as essential.
District officials are placing their hopes in residents by asking them to decide the scope and details of a potential November bond proposal.
So far, the proposals, which are subject to change, come with varying tax rates. Some proposals would maintain tax rates where they are. Others propose increases.
Increasing the tax rate would allow the district to fund salary increases and campus repairs, improvements and overhauls.
Of course, simply spending money is rarely a smart approach to complex problems, and there should be limits to the tax increases the district proposes for residents.
But at the same time, we cannot turn our backs on our community’s children.
When it comes to education, our children, whether they belong to us or our community, need the best we can afford them.
Our students deserve modern, comfortable classrooms, not perpetually leaking roofs and broken air conditioning.
They deserve competent, caring teachers, and we should fund those teachers with fair and competitive salaries.
Those expenses are simply investments in our own futures.
Determining the scope of those improvements and increases is no small or simple matter. The various tax rates and funds and bonds can be complex and, perhaps even a little dry for many.
As we work to decipher what is needed and what can be forgone, we should continually remind ourselves who will feel the effects of those decisions.
Would we want this for our own kids? If the answer is no, then we need to do better.
To help you learn more and to offer input into the process the school district is hosting two community meetings on June 21 and 22.
The community should fill the meeting halls to learn what the district is proposing and why. Most importantly you need to attend to offer your ideas on how the district can best offer solutions to make the needed improvements to the district. Your ideas may be the ones they have been searching for all along.
At a recent meeting, school board member Kevin VanHook got to the heart of the issue when he asked residents to not simply consider what kind of bond would be most palatable to them. Instead, he asked them to consider the bond option that would be best for students.
“This room ought to look at compassion. When I say compassion, look at every school because every school is represented by families. When we look at families, we look at everyone,” VanHook said. “Let’s have compassion when we make our decision, not how many votes are coming out of that area.”
