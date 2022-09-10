In the two decades that followed 9/11, more than 2 million American service members answered the call of duty with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Almost 7,000 lost their lives in the two overseas wars. Over 50,000 returned with wounded bodies and minds, their lives transformed forever.
Among those thousands are men and women of the Crossroads. They are our coworkers, fellow church members, acquaintances, neighbors, friends and loved ones. And we should do well to remember their service and sacrifices.
But we ought to go beyond rosy platitudes and simple thank yous. We also should continue to allocate the necessary resources to provide those wounded veterans with the health care and support they need.
As we mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, many in the United States will continue to vow to “never forget” that tragic day.
How could we? Those alive then will remember the horror that struck the entire nation like a lightning bolt.
But there were many who did more than grieve. Many signed up to defend their country and countrymen.
Of equal or even greater importance is the need to “never forget” the Crossroads soldiers who did so. Many sacrificed greatly.
Whether you consider the decisions to send soldiers overseas after 9/11 ill-advised or noble, one thing is for certain: We owe the soldiers our gratitude and ongoing support.
A simple “thank you for your service” can go a long way. Ceremonies like the one to be held at the Field of Honor on Sunday show our soldiers their service and grave sacrifices are appreciated.
But we should do more.
Like the recently — and barely — passed Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, which substantially improved health care resources for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, we owe post-9/11 veterans real, substantive help in our local community.
The Crossroads Area Veteran Center is perhaps at the forefront of that local help.
Established in 2015, the center has for years helped veterans by offering counseling, peer networking, substance abuse assistance as well as help with employment, benefits and medical issues. In 2019, it began providing telehealth mental health services.
Those mental health services are of special importance.
According to the Military Times, about one in four surveyed through the Wounded Warrior Project have suffered with suicidal thoughts.
The suicide rate for veterans is about 1.5 times greater than adults who have never served, according to 2018 public health data.
According to Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge, a veterans support nonprofit, 13%-20% of post-9/11 veterans are diagnosed with PTSD.
And about 22% are diagnosed with depressive disorder
Those statistics are tragic and sobering. They should make us pause and consider whether we are doing enough.
And along with those terrible, human costs, consider this. Statistics also show that about 88% of post 9/11 veterans joined up to “serve their country.”
Those who did are surely among the greatest of American patriots.
It’s been said there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for the sake of their friends.
But in a way, our wounded veterans have gone even beyond that.
They have risked life and limb — and mind — for the sake of all Americans.
On this Sept. 11, let us continue our vow to “never forget” by not only remembering their sacrifices but also continuing our support of local veterans resources.
We should never forget the great debt we owe those men and women.