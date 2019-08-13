Editor, the Advocate:
It was with interest I read the article about the annual pep rally VISD has at Faith Family Church. It is wonderful to me to see the purpose of these taxpayer funded grants will be coming home so to speak.
I am concerned about the curriculum. Being a state sponsored grant will probably require a state approved curriculum. This concerns me, because a common core based curriculum is used in Texas.
I recently spoke with a recent high school graduate, he new very little, if anything at all about the founding of this nation. He did not ever hear of Patrick Henry.
I know a former history teacher and debate team instructor that was told to teach by the script and not to bring any extra information into the lesson. He also was chastised for introducing his debate team at a contest, because he used ladies and gentlemen and did not include the homosexual attendees in the introduction.
I have a niece that went into the teaching profession sincerely wanting to make a difference and was frustrated because of the restrictions she had to deal with. I know of other teachers that have expressed the same frustrations. It is important to have community involvement, more than that, parental involvement. Question, why isn't the System of Great Schools idea across the board? Karl Marx espoused the control of public education, is this a subtle way to further this ideology?
Two ways to change social order are: One, to bring division and strife to virtual anarchy, which leads eventually to a totalitarian government and the other is to introduce different ideas into young minds. Both are happening in this country.
Change happens slowly with subtle changes. I do not believe Victoria has gone as far off as other areas, consider the LBGTQ agenda in California. What stage are we?
Come to Faith Family Church in the Connection Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, to hear what is happening in our schools, so you can be equipped to recognize the strategies that may be happening in our backyard.
Anthony Corte, Victoria
