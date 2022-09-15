Victoria Main Street has dubbed it "The Weekend of the Arts," and for good reason.
This weekend, beginning today, involves a convergence of three events — a trifecta of sorts — that should be a feast for eyes and ears in downtown Victoria.
First, this evening is the double-feature premiere launching the weekend's Viva Texas Film Festival.
Then Saturday, as the weekend continues along with the film festival, is the Downtown Victoria Arts Walk, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at various locations downtown. Folks can walk from venue to venue and, perhaps, pick up a piece of original art that was created by a local artist.
At the same time as the arts walk, Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., is the Downtown Victoria Music Walk, also scattered at venues in the downtown core. Go listen to some good, live music from local performers presented by the Victoria Fine Arts Association. While there, enjoy the offerings from the host locations.
And while you're out enjoying this weekend's events, look down at the crosswalks scattered about downtown, with beautiful works of art created over the past several weeks by local artists Josh Vega and Nathan Rodriguez with the city's blessing.
Honestly, there are not many communities this size in the state with as much going on, and the Victoria Main Street Program and the city's economic development office are at the heart of this dynamic.
In addition, the city is putting the final touches on a downtown arts and entertainment district that will ensure this is the norm, not the exception. In this regard, two new night spots are expected to open in the next few months along Main Street.
If you prefer the music of movies more than the films themselves, the Victoria Symphony Orchestra is performing at the Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. What you'll experience is the music of John Williams, who composed the iconic themes for "Jaws," the "Star Wars," and "Indiana Jones" franchises, along with those for "Jurassic Park" and "Harry Potter" films, and later conducted the Boston Pops.
Clearly, this weekend, it's all about the arts and entertainment.
Take the Viva Texas Film Festival. In its first year, it's already garnered attention from Hollywood and beyond. Entertainment reporters will be in town all weekend to showcase this premiere edition of the festival, the brainchild of Karissa Winters and Claire Santellana, two local women with a vision for the city's arts community.
Winters and Santellana have worked on the event, wooed sponsors, recruited volunteers, accepted film entries and cajoled judges to get the inaugural event going. This weekend their efforts come to fruition.
All of this is why you should get out to the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts on Friday evening for the double-feature premiere of "Dos Estaciones" and "Americana" beginning at 7 p.m. It would be nice if those Hollywood types and national news teams entered the theater to a full house.
Tickets are reasonably priced for these and all the showings. But you can't buy them at the box office. Instead, go to https://vivatexasfilmfestival.com/ and navigate to the ticket section.
Then grab some popcorn, a soft drink and enjoy the arts.