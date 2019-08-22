Editor, the Advocate:
On Aug. 15, I gathered all my loose change and dropped the $15 or $20 off at the Salvation Army at 1302 N. Louis St. It’s one block west of Laurent St., behind Wienerschnitzel and the office is two doors off of Nueces Street.
Victorians should and must support this great organization. The Salvation Army has one fund drive each year in December using volunteers with the red kettles at local stores. Why wait until December? Let’s put our loose change to work today and give the Salvation Army an extra Christmas in September – say the weekend of Sept. 14 and 15.
The Advocate article on July 23 regarding the Salvation Army’s struggles since Hurricane Harvey got my attention.
Please, would your church or an organization like VCAM (Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry) or Guadalupe Baptist Association or the Chamber of Commerce take up the cause for one weekend of “Let’s Make Change” in all our churches and businesses and give it all to the Salvation Army?
We can do this and make a difference to this great organization that needs help now.
Even if you don’t have any loose change, you can help. The Advocate had this inset in the July 23 article:
HOW TO HELP:
- To volunteer with the Salvation Army, call 361-576-1297 or visit the organization at 1302 N. Louis St.
- Call 361-572-3779 to volunteer at the store or to schedule a pickup.
- To make donations, visit 1302 N. Louis St. in Victoria or mail to P.O. Box 3045, Victoria, TX 77903. Include “For Salvation Army of Victoria” on checks.
Their new Thrift Store is located at 4303 N. Navarro St., Suite 100, and the phone number is 361-572-3779.
Ray Pilsner, Victoria
