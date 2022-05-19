Serving one’s country is a challenging experience for men and women. Becoming a warrior in the service of others can bring immense pride. However, it can also result in physical and mental suffering.
According to a medical study of U.S. veterans in the American Community Survey Report by the U.S. Census Bureau, “veterans have distinctive health issues related to their military service and are more likely to suffer from trauma-related injuries, substance abuse, and mental health disorders than people who have never served in the armed forces.”
The highest percentage of veterans presently suffering from disabilities are Post-9/11 and Gulf War veterans – more than one-third have experienced a service-connected disability.
There are many ways individuals, organizations and the government assist our veterans. There are education benefits, housing assistance, job training, counseling, health programs and much more. These are all useful and necessary. However, there are also targeted programs for veterans that address a different need of combat veterans. Respite.
Think for a moment about your own daily life – working hard at a job, coping with health problems, managing family complexities, and all the other everyday issues life throws at us. What do you do to help yourself cope? Take a weekend trip, go on vacation, go to the beach, hang out with friends?
Now add to those challenges a physical or mental disability that impacts your life and makes all those things harder. On top of that, your disability was derived from the trauma of combat.
That desperately needed respite from daily struggles is recognized by a unique organization in the Crossroads called Warrior’s Weekend.
The 16th annual Warrior’s Weekend begins Friday. It is a remarkable event that brings in combat wounded veterans from across the country to provide them with a chance for connection with other veterans and a welcome escape from daily hardships. At the heart of the weekend is a fishing tournament in Port O’Connor on Saturday.
Retired Col. Mike Petrash, director of the Warrior’s Weekend organization’s Field of Honor, said the weekend is about more than a fishing trip, “even though that would probably be enough.”
“Whatever we can do for them is never enough,” Petrash said. “We can always do more.” He noted that 22 veterans commit suicide each day and the “divorce rate among the wounded is 95%.”
Wounded veterans will be given a chance to relax and recover and socialize this weekend. It is a time for fun and camaraderie.
Petrash said the fishing trip “is just the bait” to bring them into contact with other veterans who are experiencing similar circumstances and challenges. Many veterans feel like they are alone with their struggles and even feel guilty that they need help. After all, they are warriors, right? That toughness of spirit can become a burden as well as a blessing.
Buses filled with veterans will arrive at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, in Victoria at 2 p.m. Friday. They begin their weekend at the Field of Honor that is filled with flags posted in honor of each one of them. It’s a powerful beginning to their special time here.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the community came out to welcome them and show its support?
Please consider making the effort to demonstrate their service and sacrifice is appreciated and recognized and cheer their arrival on Friday. Even a warrior needs support.
