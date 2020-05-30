Sound governmental policy starts with the basic principle of checks and balances. No one should be able to spend even a dime of taxpayer money without scrutiny.
In this spirit, Victoria County appears to be headed in the right direction with a new purchasing policy. County Judge Ben Zeller formed a committee to consider a new policy after the Victoria Advocate and others raised concerns about how the county handled $4 million in Hurricane Harvey recovery money.
Zeller assembled a good group to work with him on the review: new County Auditor Michelle Samford, County Treasurer Sean Kennedy, new project manager John Johnston, County Commissioner Danny Garcia and the judge’s chief of staff, Caitlin Weinheimer.
The committee makeup is important because too much power had funneled to one person previously. As part of the Advocate’s investigation last year, the county treasurer and auditor revealed they rubber-stamped Harvey spending at the direction of the longtime director of administrative services.
Of course, a rubber stamp is the opposite of proper checks and balances. Any new policy should make sure that never happens again.
Yet, commissioners hesitated to adopt the proposed policy at their May 18 meeting because of concern it was too strict. Incredibly, longtime commissioners Kevin Janak and Clint Ives argued for more freedom in spending the public’s money.
Specifically, they opposed a part of the policy that required commissioners to get three written bids when spending $25,000-$49,999. Above that amount, state law requires the county to go through an official bidding process.
The bidding law and related policies exist for good reason: Governmental officials have a long history of bid-rigging, price-fixing, kickbacks and collusion. Even when outright theft isn’t the culprit, officials frequently get sloppy or wasteful because it’s so easy to spend other people’s money.
Yet, Commissioner Janak actually said during the May 18 meeting that the public should just trust that elected officials will get the best deal. Requiring him to get three written quotes will somehow cost the taxpayers more, he argued.
A couple of times, Janak said the requirement would “handcuff” commissioners’ ability to do their job. Janak and Ives went on to argue in favor of the state raising the threshold for requiring bids from $50,000 to $75,000 because the cost of road and bridge work had risen.
Because of the objection raised, the commissioners decided to postpone their vote and consider whether they should make an exception to the purchasing policy for big-ticket items like road and bridge work. When reflecting on the issue, commissioners should keep in mind that federal agencies require bidding when spending $25,000 or more. Counties need to tighten their reins, not loosen them.
To his credit, Zeller pushed back against Janak’s notion that getting two more written quotes would cost more money. Shopping around clearly is a best practice, whether for private business or personal spending.
Zeller, Garcia and Commissioner Gary Burns should stand strong against any exception meant to relax the new purchasing policy. Government officials should be handcuffed when it comes to spending tax dollars.
