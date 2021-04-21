Whether it’s hotly contested campaigns or around-the-clock cable news coverage, national politics is practically impossible to tune out these days. This has some positive consequences — turnout for the last presidential election reached two-thirds of eligible voters, the highest level in 120 years, according to the Washington Post — but it also has some deeply negative ones.
Chief among those is the lack of attention often paid to local politics these days. In Victoria, like many other cities and towns across America, turnout is typically far lower in city and county elections than in national elections. More than 60% of the county’s eligible voters cast ballots in the 2020 general election, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, while turnout in the last few mayoral elections has ranged from 8 to 15%.
That is a shame, because local politics often have every bit as much of an impact on our lives as national politics, and local elections give each individual voter far more of a say than a presidential election where 158 million ballots are cast.
The upcoming May 1 election is a good example. There are three seats — one on City Council and two on the school board — up for grabs, along with a $156.8 million school bond proposal voters must decide on.
Wish your roads were paved better or your neighborhood park had a new playground? Want to see more economic development in Victoria? Concerned about the quality of your child’s education? Wish your taxes were lower? This election is an opportunity for you to have a say in these issues and many others.
Early voting is already underway. Victoria County residents can vote at Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 and April 27.
Mail-in voting is also available for those who are 65 and older, have a disability, are in jail but not convicted of a felony or will be absent from the county on Election Day, although the deadline to request a ballot has already passed.
On Election Day, voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A list of polling places is available on the county’s elections website.
Looking to do your research? The Advocate hosted debates with candidates in all three races. Don’t have time to watch them all the way through? We’ve got quick recaps posted on our website. Curious about the bond election? Education reporter Samantha Douty just wrapped up a four-part series looking into the pros and cons and giving an inside look at some of the buildings that would be undergoing renovations under the bond proposal. Read all four parts online.
The stakes are high and voting has already started. Don’t sit this one out. Go vote.
