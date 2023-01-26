Victoria's airport could be one of the biggest economic engines in the region with a strong guiding hand in the form of a collaborative airport commission appointed jointly by county and city leaders. So it was good to see Commissioners Court agree to a steering committee that would formulate a governing body for the airport comprised of city and county appointees who, in theory, would do what's best for the public, but not for either fiefdom.
Just the fact County Judge Ben Zeller and commissioners agreed to share their leadership with city counterparts is a step in the right direction. After all, sharing power also means sharing the benefits that can be reaped with a dynamic airport led by a strong airport commission.
Let's back up a bit. The airport, the former Foster Field, has been rudderless to a degree since the dawn of the new year, when a sunset provision dispatched the previous commission. County Commissioners are tasked with formulating a new leadership structure, and it's good to see they've embraced some of the guidance offered by a consulting firm they hired, which recommended sharing the airport commission appointees equally with the city, three nominees each, plus a seventh who would represent the interests of the surrounding region.
Stakeholders at the airport include the county, the city, the Port of Victoria, the airport governance — whatever that will be — and the Victoria Sales Tax Corporation.
Victoria Regional, which has one of the longest runways in the state at 9,111 feet and already generates $44.3 million a year in economic impact to the community, is underutilized. If that main runway were refurbished, larger commercial and freight jet aircraft would be able to use it, opening the door to all kinds of economic opportunities, from logistics centers and warehouses to transfers to the port and nearby rail to serve the larger cities within two hours of Victoria.
Austin–Bergstrom International Airport has the longest runway in the state, at 12,250 feet. With a 9,000-foot-plus runway, Victoria would be able to compete with such big-city airports. Even the latest Boeing 787-10 requires just 5,500 to 7,000 feet to take off or land. It's not likely Victoria would have a demand for such a large aircraft, but freight haulers using the smaller Boeing 747 series, which needs even less length on runways, would be able to swoop in to deliver goods to the region.
Plus there's plenty of industrial space at the airport at sites with infrastructure in place to plant factories and other similar physical plants, all of which would require people to fill good-paying positions.
Commissioners know this, yet costs to bring the runway up to snuff would require millions of dollars, much of that in the form of federal and state grants. Those grants would be easier to win if the two governments are working together.
"Dual sponsorship, in essence means that both the sponsors would split the responsibility of the airport, and, both ways, the winnings and the losings," Airport Director Lenny Llerena said at a recent meeting of the Victoria Partnership. "Also, it makes both of them, for lack of a better term, liable for the 10% matching funds for grants. So, if we go out for a million-dollar grant, 10% is $100,000 that we have to have to get that million dollars. So the city would split 50-50 with the county, or whatever that arrangement is."
That's how this partnership could help the region. Neither governmental entity would have to bankrupt itself in search of funding sources to rehab the airport, market it and build whatever is needed to make it a world-class facility.
City leaders were expected to approve the same steering committee formula at a Thursday meeting. If they do, it would be a good omen for things to come at the airport.