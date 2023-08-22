My soon to be 95-year-old mother handed me a book that she said I’d read when I was a teenager. Its title, “USSR Questions and Answers.”
What a memory. As she handed me that old red book, she reminded me that I was a voracious reader, and that I read the book cover to cover.
Over the past few months, as debates rage about banning and censoring books, I’ve thought of that book very often. As a young student in Port Lavaca, we were required to take American History, Texas History and Government. Back then, teachers weren’t harassed about teaching history, and nobody was calling on banning or removing books from libraries.
Among the teachers I had was a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy, a Republican precinct chair and the spouse of a church pastor. One might think that these affiliations would have caused those teachers to indoctrinate students or to turn them into Republicans or Christians. That didn’t happen. The daughter of the Confederacy taught us about the heroics of Sam Houston, slavery, the emancipation proclamation and Juneteenth. The Republican precinct chair taught us about different forms of government, including fascism, communism and democracy. The spouse of a Pentecostal minister taught us about psychoanalysis by Freud, Jung and Adler. They taught. And they taught us to think for ourselves.
When I learned about communism, it sounded so good. Karl Marx said that communism was egalitarian: “From each according to ability; To each according to need.” That sounds appealing. As a young Baptist boy, I knew the Bible, and in the Book of Acts, its says that “there was not a needy person among them” and that everything “was distributed to each as any had need.” Inside that young brain, questions abounded. How could this be? Freud sounding like the Bible?
So out of curiosity, I wrote the Soviet Embassy to try and get to the bottom of this disconnect. Our history teachers had taught us, after all, that Stalin had murdered millions of Ukrainian Russian and Polish dissidents and that millions more were sent to the gulags in Siberia. The churches, mosques and synagogues has been closed and religion outlawed.
Imagine my surprise when the Soviet embassy sent me a letter and box with that red book inside, and told me that it could be found in any library. The excitement in receiving the book soon yielded to laughter and derision. The book was poorly written; full of third rate propaganda and farcical descriptions of happy Russians at church, exercising freedom of speech and freedom of the press. And the music! Unlike the “caterwauling” terrible jazz in the United States, the Soviets had real jazz–Armenian jazz that was far superior. And democracy? The USSR was a blissful utopia. The perfect democracy.
The book was written in clumsy and ridiculous ways that quickly persuaded me that it was pure nonsense. Propaganda trying to cover up the true facts. It persuaded me that communism in the USSR was not the wonderful walk in the park Marx had described. So my mom kept the book for more than 50 years.
Today, we face an avalanche of efforts to limit information that young people can access. People want to remove books from library shelves and criticize teachers who teach history and civil rights as “woke” or “CRT” pushers. The same books that were once books about health and puberty are now branded as “sexualizing” books or filth. Books about slavery and civil rights are now being attacked because they might make white people feel guilty. We don’t need to feel guilty about our ancestors who owned slaves and lynched people of color, but we do need to know our history, and how far we’ve come in terms of civil rights.
There are young people who want information on their faith, their sexual identity, contraception and health. Public libraries and public schools have information on these subjects, including books that are controversial. Especially now, in 2023, it’s not easy being a teenager. They deal with issues of sexuality and being loved. They need uncensored access to a variety of sources of information.
Public institutions in the United States don’t push religion, but they do contain information about faith, the world’s religions and freedom of speech. We have a separation of church and state, and we don’t ban books due to content, no matter how offensive we think that content is. We know young people want to read, discern and grow. They will think for themselves, as our teachers and librarians taught us to do.
I’m grateful that my school district, teachers, and parents never tried ban books or censor that thick red book, published in Moscow and mailed to Port Lavaca. If they had, that would have taught me that our country was more like the USSR than I’d thought. Instead, leaving books on shelves and not censoring Russian propaganda helped me think for myself. And when we have faith in our democracy and our constitution, we don’t need to ban books or censor information. And the bonus: reading books like that Soviet book can give us an excellent hogwash detector, which definitely comes in handy.