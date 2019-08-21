Editor, the Advocate:
Last week, there was a news story about how an environmental activist fled to America to request asylum after his home was burnt down. His 7-year-old son had a heart issue as well and he believed that the "Shining City on a Hill" would welcome him with open arms as previous administrations would have. Instead, his 7-year-old son was ripped from his arms by Border Patrol, shipped 2,000 miles away and placed in a foster home where he was repeatedly molested by the older boys.
That shattered asylum family is now suing the government, so are hundreds of families whose children were raped in U.S. custody.
In June, a Trump supporter said to CNN, "Quit trying to make us feel teary-eyed for the children. Yes, I love children a great deal, but to me, it's up to the parents to do things rightfully and legally."
If you can't think of the children, then think of the lawsuits and how this cruel inhumane policy will end up costing us billions of dollars.
Brandelyn Wiser, Port Lavaca
