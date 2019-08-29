Editor, the Advocate:
The following are words of wisdom that I have gathered over the years and that have helped me. It is my hope that they help you as well.
- Best way to go to sleep at night, instead of counting sheep count your blessings.
- There are two reasons for failure: Never starting and never finishing.
- The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.
- Don’t go through life avoiding all the pitfalls and miss out on a chance of a lifetime.
- We must all live as if it were the last day on this earth.
- To forgive an enemy is to make a friend.
- My biggest regrets in life are the risks that I didn’t take.
- God give me work until my life is over and give me work until my work is over.
- A true friend is like a four-leaf clover, very rare and hard to find.
- Cherish the little things in life because later on they will be big things.
- If you spend all your time worrying about dying, then living won’t be much fun.
- America will destroy itself internally not only because of the actions of bad people but because of the silence of good people.
Bobby Williams, Edna
