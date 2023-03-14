“Are you woke?,” a woman asked. As I reflected on her question, it was obvious that she was using the word differently than I’d been taught to use it.
Today, words are being redefined so they can be used to insult people or polarize us. This development, like so many others, is an attack on history and appropriation of well-defined words that we’ve understood for years.
Woke is a term used by African Americans to signify being aware of hostile surroundings. Young Black children were taught to be woke when in areas with white nationalists and Ku Klux Klan members.
That’s the dictionary definition, and for decades, being “woke” meant being vigilant or aware of one’s surroundings. That’s not a bad thing.
But today, if a politician calls someone “woke” or worse yet, acting with “wokeness,” there will be jeers and hostility toward the person who’s accused of being “woke.” One man who wants to be president says his main platform is anti-wokeness.
Another politician was calling people “groomers” as a way of deriding them for their views on marriage equality. Well, before the term was hijacked for political purposes, a groomer was a person who helped people with their pets, or a device that groomed snow. Now the term is utilized to accuse people of brainwashing children or to label people who defend equal rights for all people.
Teachers face a different accusation, that they are teaching critical race theory. The issue of race is one that fills our history books, from the American Revolution, to the Civil War, to the civil rights movement, to now. All three words of the slogan, critical, race and theory, are perfectly well-defined words.
Strung together, they act as a cudgel against teachers who teach our country’s history of slavery and racism and efforts to overcome this history. No Texas public school teachers teach critical race theory. Instead, they teach American and Texas history. But some folks want to prevent the teaching of history, and they use this term to attempt to conceal this. Teachers don’t teach children guilt over the past. They teach them history.
Of course, if one takes offense at being called woke, a groomer or one who teaches critical race theory, then that person will can be branded a “snowflake.” For most of us, snowflakes are the beautiful results of snowfall, but today, it’s a way of castigating people for their alleged self-importance.
They might also be called an epithet that is a vulgar contraction of two words: liberal and retard. This invented contraction is used to marginalize people, suggesting that being liberal must also mean being mentally impaired. The meaning of liberal hasn’t changed, but calling any person a “retard” is beyond contempt. It is as much an epithet directed at people with disabilities as similarly vulgar terms aimed at Black people and Jewish people.
We should ask ourselves why people take words and weaponize them to hurt others. The best we can do in these times is to stay woke and think twice, as Black mothers and fathers told their children when facing segregation and white supremacy.
And, of course, if any of us express our views honestly, others will then accuse us of being part of the “cancel culture” movement. The mere act of disagreeing is being transformed into an attempt to silence others.
The mere advocacy of truth and science does not diminish the rights of those untethered to either of them. That there are science deniers, climate change deniers and holocaust deniers, and they are proof that these people aren’t canceled. They are out there in full voice in America.
That they must appropriate perfectly good words in order to attack their adversaries is a sign of weakness, it seems. The American people understand this, since a poll this month confirmed that most Americans think to be “woke” is a good thing, since it means to be vigilant and aware of one’s surroundings.
So after reflecting on the question posed, my response was, “I do try to be conscious, vigilant and aware.” In order to deprive oxygen to those who hijack the meaning of words to vilify others, we must resist the temptation of accepting their meanings as our meanings. Words still matter.