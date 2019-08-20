Editor, the Advocate:
Sincere thanks to everyone who attended and supported the Emergency Preparedness Fair presented by Yorktown Nursing and Rehabilitation on Thursday, Aug. 15. Special thanks to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Yorktown for serving as the host location. We had a great turnout, and attendees learned how to be prepared and, in some cases, to be better prepared, for disasters and large-scale emergencies.
To jump-start their preparedness, emergency kits were distributed to all attendees and discussed in detail by our exceptional presenters. Our speaker series of 15- to 30-minute talks focusing on disaster preparedness was a big hit.
Watch for the save the date on the 2020 Emergency Preparedness Fair and stay informed by following us on Facebook: facebook.com/diversicareyorktown.
We thank our booths, speakers and sponsors for their support, contributions and participation in the Fair. We appreciate your dedication to helping those in the areas we serve prepare for disasters. We couldn’t do it without you!
Michael Chavez, LNFA, Administrator, Diversicare Yorktown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
