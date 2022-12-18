Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder is possible late. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder is possible late. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.