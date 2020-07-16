Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills are the Big 12 preseason football players of the year, the conference announced on Thursday.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, a redshirt freshman from Phoenix, was voted Newcomer of the Year.
The team is chosen by the media representatives who cover the league.
Hubbard, the Offensive Player of the Year, is a Canadian junior from Sherwood Park, Alberta.
Stills, the Defensive Player of the Year, is a senior from Fairmount, West Virginia.
The offensive team is led by Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a senior from Austin.
Joining Hubbard in the backfield are Kansas RB Pooka Williams Jr. (Junior, New Orleans) and Kansas State fullback Nick Lenners (Junior, Lincoln, Nebraska).
The wide receivers include Kansas senior Andrew Parchment (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Oklahoma junior Charleston Rambo (Cedar Hill) and Oklahoma State senior Tylan Wallace (Fort Worth).
The tight end is Iowa State junior Charlie Kolar (Norman, Oklahoma).
The offensive line includes Oklahoma junior Creed Humphrey (Shawnee, Oklahoma), Oklahoma junior Adrian Ealy (Gonzales, Louisiana), Oklahoma State senior Teven Jenkins (Topeka, Kansas), Texas junior Samuel Cosmi (Humble) and Texas Tech junior Jack Anderson (Frisco).
The placekicker is Oklahoma sophomore Gabe Brkic (Chardon, Ohio) and Kansas State kick/punt returner Joshua Youngblood (Tampa, Florida).
Hubbard, Wallace, Humphrey and Cosmi were unanimous selections.
Joining Stills on the defensive line were Iowa State senior JaQuan Bailey (Jacksonville, Florida), Kansas State junior Wyatt Hubert (Topeka, Kansas), Oklahoma junior Ronnie Perkins (St. Louis) and Texas Tech senior Eli Howard (San Angelo).
Linebackers include Baylor junior Terrel Bernard (La Porte), TCU senior Garret Wallow (New Orleans) and Texas junior Joseph Ossai (Conroe).
Manning the defensive backfield include: Iowa State senior Greg Eisworth (Grand Prairie), Oklahoma State junior Kolby Harvell-Peel (College Station), TCU junior Trevon Moehrig (Spring Branch), Texas junior DShawn Jamison (Houston) and Texas junior Caden Sterns (Cibolo).
Texas Tech sophomore Austin McNamara (Gilbert, Arizona) is the punter.
Biletnikoll Award watch list
Five Big 12 players are on the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced.
The Big 12 players include: Tyquan Thornton (Baylor), Charlie Kolar (Iowa State), Andrew Parchment (Kansas), Charleston Rambo (Oklahoma) and Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State).
