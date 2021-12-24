Outside burning in Lavaca County is prohibited through Tuesday because of predicted winds, according to a news release from the Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management.
Lavaca County does not have a burn ban in place, but residents are reminded that wind speeds are expected to exceed TCEQ allowable limits for outdoor burning,
Burning shall not be done when surface wind speed is predicted to be less than 5 miles per hour or greater than 23 mph during the burn period, therefore, outdoor burning is prohibited, according to the news release.
Lavaca County wind speed forecast ranges include:
Friday: South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night: South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday: South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
For more information go to tceq.texas.gov
