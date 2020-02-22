COMMUNITY RIDE ‘TIL YOU CAN’T NO MORE Los Vaqueros Trail Ride makes its way through Victoria ONLINE PHOTOS BY TRISTAN IPOCK/TIPOCK@VICAD.COM Trail riders with Los Vaqueros Rio Grande Trail ride association follow U.S. Highway To see more photos 59 for their annual ride. The 368-mile trail starts in Hidalgo and usually ends in of the trail ride, go Houston, but will end in Victoria because of construction in Fort Bend County. It to VictoriaAdvocate. takes about three weeks to complete with 15 different stops. Teddy Trejo, one of com/eedition the riders, said he wakes up at 5 a.m. every morning and is on the road by 8 a.m. Despite this, he does it every year and appreciates people’s kindness at every stop. “It’s the way people treat you that makes it so great,” Trejo said. Michael Ford eats lunch, provided by the H-E-B on Rio Grande St. during a break from the annual Los Vaqueros Rio Grande Trail Ride. Michael Ford lets his horse rest from the annual Los Vaqueros Rio Grande Trail Ride in a grass lot north of the H-E-B on Rio Grande St..
