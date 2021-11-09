Representatives from the University of Houston-Victoria's Center for Regional Collaboration discussed how they work toward connect the Crossroads Tuesday morning.
Center director Donald Jirkovsky spoke on organizational goals and the different ways they are creating awareness of economic opportunities at the weekly partnership meeting, organized by the Victoria Economic Development Corp.
"In this region, there's so many assets and so many things going around, it's so easy to just get into a little circle and forget about the things going on around us," Jirkovsky said.
Jirkovsky cited BYK in Gonzalez and Cuero's new agriculture center as strong economic activity in rural areas.
SOCIAL MEDIA 8:42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.