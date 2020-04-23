Tristan Ipock/tipock@vicad.com Christ the Victor Lutheran Church pastor Sheryl Kester-Schmidt talks to family outside of the church during a curbside talk on Thursday, April 23. People pulled up in their car and Kester-Schmidt talked to them with a face mask on to comply with physical distancing guidelines. More than 40 members came out within two hours. Kester-Schmidt wanted to reconnect with church members since they switched to online services for the last six weeks. It’s hard to hear over the phone if people are struggling and understand what they may be going through, said Kester-Schmidt. She plans to do this again in the future to continue safe interactions with church members. “We have become a church without walls,” Kester-Schmidt said.
