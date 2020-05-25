Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then strong thunderstorms after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then strong thunderstorms after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.