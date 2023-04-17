Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.