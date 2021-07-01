Peter Rabbit 2 was supposed to come out in March of Covid season, the movie industry decided to hold back. One of the few movies to hold off, their new advertising does state "Finally" on their nee posters. I couldnt agree more. We are finally going to be in the theaters enjoying movies and pop corn and having fun. This movie is no exception.
Peter Rabbit 2 starts where the first left off. We once again are watching the shenanigans of Peter, Flopsy and Mopsy, Cotton Tail, Benjamin Bunny and all the farm friends. This movie brings the laughs and a cute lesson filled story. I think this movie is a great summer show for the kids. I would recommend either reading the book or watching the first movie so that you do not get lost. That and to encourage reading.
Alright movie goers-- cu@themovies!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.