Everyone likes carving pumpkins, and our most recent contest features photos of that passion.
The winning photo shows Brayden Berger sitting in a pumpkin his grandmother carved. They win a $25 gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts.
We thank all those who entered the pumpkin carving contest, and we look forward to photos we receive for our next fall-themed contest: ‘What are you thankful for?’
That contest runs through Nov. 28, and the winner will receive a gift from Days Gone Bye!
If you have an account at VictoriaAdvocate.com, you can submit photos at VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto. Don’t have an account? You can go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/ submitphoto.
