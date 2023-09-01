Photos: Flashback to week 1 of high school football

Week 1 of high school football is in the books and our staff photographers and freelancer had a front row seat for all the action.
Victoria East clinched a 29-21 victory against San Antonio Taft under the direction of Charlie Reeve who made his debut as head coach.
Hallettsville dominated their season opener game win a 41-8 win over Shiner.
Despite a hard fought battle, Hitchcock came out on top 43-36 against Refugio.
Cuero defeated El Campo 41-17 to stay as the No. 4 team in Class 4A, Division II.
Victoria West was defeated by San Antonio Davenport 60-28.
Here are some photos from week 1 of high school football.
