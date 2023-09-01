 Skip to main content
Photos: Flashback to week 1 of high school football

Victoria East vs. San Antonio Taft football
Victoria East’s Jo’Carii Barnes completes the pass during the Aug. 25 non-district game against San Antonio Taft at Memorial Stadium.

Week 1 of high school football is in the books and our staff photographers and freelancer had a front row seat for all the action.

Victoria East clinched a 29-21 victory against San Antonio Taft under the direction of Charlie Reeve who made his debut as head coach.

Hallettsville dominated their season opener game win a 41-8 win over Shiner.

Despite a hard fought battle, Hitchcock came out on top 43-36 against Refugio.

Cuero defeated El Campo 41-17 to stay as the No. 4 team in Class 4A, Division II.

Victoria West was defeated by San Antonio Davenport 60-28.

Here are some photos from week 1 of high school football.

Cuero vs. El Campo football
El Campo football players watch the game from the sidelines against Cuero at Gobbler Stadium.
Victoria East vs. San Antonio Taft football
The East student section cheers on the team during the non-district game against San Antonio Taft at Memorial Stadium.
Shiner - Hallettsville

Shiner was ready to bust out of their signage Aug. 25 at Comanche Stadium.
Shiner-Hallettsville

Hallettsville’s Jorian Wilson runs the ball early in the first half against Shiner.
Cuero vs. El Campo football
Cuero’s Barrett Smith, Hayden Carter, and SeanDylan Salazar sing Cuero’s fight song after winning the first game of the season against El Campo at Gobbler Stadium.
Shiner-Hallettsville

Shiner's Carson Schuette hands the ball to Rakin Wallace early in the game against Hallettsville.
Cuero vs. El Campo football
Cuero’s Mason Notaro rushes for a first down during the game against El Campo at Gobbler Stadium.
Victoria East vs. San Antonio Taft football
Victoria East’s Kevin Cupp is held by San Antonio Taft’s Francisco Reyes during the non-district game at Memorial Stadium.
Cuero vs. El Campo football
Cuero's Tyran Gamez and Daylon Gibbs celebrate after Gibbs scored a touchdown.
Shiner-Hallettsville

Hallettsville’s first stadium entrance of the 2023 season was led by Layne Gerke.
Victoria East vs. San Antonio Taft football
Charlie Reeve looks out at his team during his debut game as the Titans' head coach.
Cuero vs. El Campo football
El Campo's Dean Poenitzch attempts to rush with the ball while facing pressure from Cuero's defense.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

