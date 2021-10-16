You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photography

Photos of the Month: September 2021

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Corn Maze at J Welch Farms
Buy Now

Hayden Valdez, 12, plays on a jumping pillow while visiting the new corn maze at J Welch Farms on Sept. 24.

From Friday night football, kolaches and family fun at a local corn maze to hummingbirds, glider planes and more, Victoria Advocate photographers Emree Weaver and Duy Vu selected their top photos from the month of September.

St. Joseph vs. Cuero Volleyball
Buy Now

Cuero’s Charity Gray keeps her eyes on the server during the game against St. Joseph on Sept. 14.
Tropical Storm Nicholas
Buy Now

Ethan Gonzalez, 6, skips in the rain with his umbrella as his dad unhooks their RV at Lighthouse Beach Park in Port Lavaca on Sept. 13 with Tropical Storm Nicholas moving into the area.
Fall Hummingbird Migration through South Texas
Buy Now

Hummingbirds perch on a feeder in Bard Letsinger’s backyard outside Victoria on Sept. 21.
Update on the Commercial Shrimping Industry
Buy Now

Jose Martinez holds up a tiger shrimp on his boat in Port Lavaca on Sept. 15. He said it’s the first time he’d ever caught a tiger shrimp in his 39 years in the business.
Victoria West vs. Flour Bluff Football
Buy Now

The Victoria West Warriors hold flags during the national anthem on Sept. 10 during a District 15-5A, Division I game against Flour Bluff at Memorial Stadium.
20th Anniversary of 9/11
Buy Now

Rae Judd is a Houston native, now living in Victoria, who joined the U.S. Navy in 2011. She was deployed in Afghanistan in 2014, where she worked as a medic in Kandahar in a NATO hospital. Judd said she was strongly motivated to join the military after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Victoria West vs. Beeville Football
Buy Now

Victoria West cheerleaders pump up the crowd on Sept. 3 during a non-district game against Beeville at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria Symphony Orchestra
Buy Now

Violinist Danuta Gradney makes a note on her music sheet during a symphony rehearsal Sept. 16 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
Victoria County Historic Jail
Buy Now

View inside the Victoria County historic jail on Sept. 22.
Industrial vs. Tidehaven Football
Buy Now

Tidehaven’s Joseph Dodds secures a pass during a non-district game Sept. 17 against Industrial in El Maton.
Spay and Neuter Clinic at Adopt-A-Pet
Buy Now

Dr. Karen Klinkerman carries a pit bull back to his carrier after a neutering procedure at Adopt-A-Pet on Houston Highway in Victoria on Sept. 8.
YMCA SHTEAM Bus
Buy Now

Bud Oliver, chief executive officer of the YMCA of the Golden Crescent corporate office, inspects a row of microscopes inside of the new SHTEAM bus Sept. 2.

Gallery: Photos of the Month - September 2021

1 of 40

Recommended For You


Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News