The Victoria College Pirates will enter their historic volleyball season having little time to get acquainted.
With eight freshmen and just two holdovers from last year’s Texas Collegiate Club Sports League championship team, one of the first tasks Victoria College faced heading into their first season in the National Junior College Athletic Association was to learn each others’ names.
“The team is meshing very well considering that everyone met one week ago,” said VC head coach Josh Moore, whose team began workouts on Aug. 1. “One thing that is very apparent from our short time together is that they love their teammates and love being a Pirate.”
Sophomores Hope Trevino (Los Fresnos) and Gabrielle Weido (Columbus) starred on the Pirates’ TCCSL team a year ago. The 5-foot-9 Trevino is expected to share middle blocker duties with 5-11 freshman Brooke Oney (Crosby) and 5-9 freshman Anisa Martinez (Taft). Weido is competing with freshmen Nicole Ressman (Ganado) and Marianna Romero (San Antonio Warren) for the starting libero/defensive specialist position.
Itzy Zapata (Los Fresnos), a 5-9 sophomore transfer from Coastal Bend College, 5-8 freshman Pilar Garcia (Pasadena Memorial) and 6-foot freshman Ryndee Weishuhn (Columbus) are expected to get most of the scoring opportunities.
“We will be leaning on them to be our offensive threats this season,” Moore said. “They will be sharing time on the outside. All of them have a knack for scoring.”
Sharing setting duties will be freshmen Natalie Leal (Los Fresnos) and Valerie De La Fuente (Mission Veterans Memorial).
“They have both shown strong leadership on the court and great control,” Moore said.
The Pirates will make their NJCAA debut on Thursday, Aug. 22 when they host the Wharton County Junior College Pioneers in a 6 p.m. contest at VC’s Sports Center. The Pirates are confident they can experience success in their first year competing at the highest JUCO level.
“We’re getting to know each other, learning to communicate with each other and creating a good bond,” De La Fuente said. “Even though we have only been together for a short period of time, I believe this team is going to fight to the end.”
“We have some really big hitters and blockers, and really good setters and defensive players,” Trevino said. “I think we will surprise some people. We’re going to be the underdog, but I think we are really going to excel this year.”
Moore said he is pleased with what he has seen from the team.
“First of all, they are a great group of girls,” Moore said. “They are hard workers and very coachable. We have an uphill road with it being our first season in the NJCAA. However, with the group of girls that we have, I am ready to take on the challenge.”
