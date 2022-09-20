Finding the right kind of native grass to use when developing a wildlife habitat is a task Doug Jobes can help with.
Jobes, the assistant director of the Coastal Prairies Native Seed Project, will speak to attendees of the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show about restoring wildlife habitat by planting native seeds.
During his presentation, Jobes will share his organization's process for growing native seeds. A native seed is collected and evaluated for quality and production potential. The seeds picked for growing are later collected again and sent to a commercial seed company, where they are further developed.
"We provide a regional seed development plan so you can be well informed and your seeds will perform well,"Jobes said.