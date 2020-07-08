The Fourth of July weekend has come and gone, and we know you celebrated our country’s independence and greatness with great displays of patriotism.
Share your photos and a brief description how you celebrated to show your pride in our great country. Did you attend a fireworks display, or maybe set off fireworks with family and friends, or maybe had a backyard gathering where you ate homemade ice cream and ice-cold watermelon.
We want to see how you celebrated.
Submit photos at victoriaadvocate.com/ addphoto by 5 p.m. July 10 for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts.
