October is in full swing and, like a seasonal specter, Spirit Halloween has arrived in Victoria to haunt the carcass of the old Beall’s department store.
Spirit Halloween is a contender for the most popular, recognizable pop up store around. Every year Spirit Halloween store apparate in empty storefronts to the point where around 1,400 appear seemingly overnight in shopping centers and malls across the country. But while the retailer is a giant in the pop up industry — where vendors will set up shop in a temporary space with an inventory intended to sell out — it is just one store in a store in a sea of pop ups.
The pop up industry is more than just rubber monster masks and clown wigs for costumes. It’s artisan candles, beauty supplies, new fashions and everything in between, and small business owners are taking full advantage of the business model.
