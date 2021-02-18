For more than 30 years, the Most Rev. Gary Janak, 58, has served the people as a pastor.
His service has not gone unnoticed. Pope Francis recently appointed Janak to serve as auxiliary bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of San Antonio.
Janak’s ordination will be April 20.
Janak received the call from Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, on Feb. 1, and the Vatican announced the appointment on Monday.
John and Jenny Vincent, members of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory parish for almost 23 years, met Janak in 2009 when he was the pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in El Campo. They were experiencing marital difficulties, and Janak had a reputation for being a “wonderful and effective” marriage counselor. So they made the trip from Victoria.
“He got us on track and involved in Retrouvaille. He is the priest associated with that (Catholic marriage) ministry,” John Vincent said. “Even though he was not our pastor at the time, he was more than willing to meet with us and walk the path of healing, and we were so impressed with that in him.”
The Vincents also worked with Janak on a marriage ministry that Janak developed called Choosing to LOVE (Live Our Vows Every day).
“He’s trained as a counselor, and he knows how to listen intently. He helped each of us get to the root of our behaviors and lifestyles that were detrimental to a healthy marriage,” Vincent said. “He does it in a way that is not condescending, not preachy. He’s gentle. He’s compassionate and quite patient.”
Jenny Vincent, who works for Janak as a pastoral associate at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, refers to Janak as the “Father of Mercy” because of his remarkable abilities as a confessor and pastor for those who are hurting as well as the entire congregation.
“He definitely walked the journey with us. He’s not a high and mighty type of personality. He possesses what I call a true servant’s heart,” John Vincent said.
At the same time, Janak is an exceptional administrator and leader.
“He is a very organized person, so he has strong administrative skills in conjunction with strong pastoral skills,” Vincent continued. “Most human beings find strength in one area or the other. It’s rare to find one who can handle both sides of that house and he was quite able. He was definitely able to do that.”
Vincent said that Janak's departure for San Antonio is emotional for him and his wife.
“Bishop Cahill was a beloved pastor in the Galveston-Houston area, and they had to allow him to come to Victoria, and we are the beneficiaries. We have grown to love him,” Vincent said. “Now it’s our time to pay the piper and let go of our beloved pastor so he can minister to another diocese. We were blessed to have him here, and we are honored and proud that he is moving to something big and impactful. He has the possibility now to impact an even larger flock of folks.”
Janak attributes his new assignment to his “pastor’s heart.” Most of the appointments Pope Francis has made have been pastoral, Janak said.
“He (Pope Francis) doesn’t know me, but the way it was presented indicated that I held lots of jobs and responsibilities, and I was always in the parish and associated with people at the parochial level,” Janak said.
The Most Rev. Bishop Brendan Cahill of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria also referenced a pastor’s heart as one of the likely reasons for Janak’s appointment.
Janak is a good listener, administrator and evangelizer who focuses heavily on family life and marriage in his ministry, he said. Janak developed a retreat for married couples and brought healing to many people through his leadership and counseling work at the Emmaus Center.
“He has been a trusted source of counsel and advice for the diocese,” Cahill said. “When I was new here, he helped me with the history of the place and the people. He has offered invaluable help and good counsel.”
Janak is comfortable with different cultures and speaks Spanish, which will benefit the Archdiocese of San Antonio, Cahill continued.
“I think very highly of him,” Cahill said. “He’s a great selection.”
The Most Reverend Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of the Catholic Archdiocese of San Antonio has encountered Janak several times over the past decade on various occasions.
“For sure, he is someone with a strong faith with the desire to serve as a shepherd,” Garcia-Siller said. “He is someone who is able to connect the truths of the faith with the realities of the people.”
Garcia-Siller stressed the importance of Janak, and any shepherd of the Catholic church, being in line with the values of the pope who holds office.
“It is very important for a shepherd always to be in acceptance, connection and understanding of the present pope, in this case, Pope Francis,” he said. “I’m pleased that Bishop-elect Janak is very much of the same mind as Pope Francis. He is Catholic with a capital 'C.'”
Because the Archdiocese of San Antonio is growing rapidly, there is a need for a second auxiliary bishop, Garcia-Siller said. The Most Rev. Michael Boulette is the only auxiliary bishop until Janak begins work.
Two parishes were added in the last year, which brings the total to about 170 parishes in 19 counties. The Archdiocese of San Antonio is 23,180 square miles and has a total population of more than 3 million, of which more than 1.2 million are Catholic.
In addition to parishes, the diocese leadership serves Catholic schools, universities and hospitals, among other institutions, as well as ministries. Ministries help the poor, homeless, migrants, refugees, the homebound and couples, among other groups.
When Janak starts his new position in San Antonio, the three bishops will meet to assess the needs of the diocese to determine how they best can serve the community.
“The extra help is very important. His skills will facilitate many of the ways we need to serve our people,” Garcia-Siller said. “With the gifts and spiritual virtues he has received over the years in his professional studies and counseling, he will be a great help.”
The Victoria area once was part of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, so Janak is familiar with the organization.
“He went to our seminary here, and he knows a lot about our reality,” Garcia-Siller said. “With the human and spiritual virtues that he has received and cultivated over the years, he will be an asset to our ministry in San Antonio. He is a humble man. We are elated with the appointment … the providence of God is so present and tangible, and God is answering our prayers.”
Born in El Campo, Janak grew up in Palacios. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Santa Fe, N.M., and Assumption Seminary in San Antonio. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Victoria in 1988.
Janak has collected many degrees. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from the College of Santa Fe in New Mexico and his master’s degree in divinity from Oblate School of Theology in San Antonio. He holds a licentiate in canonical jurisprudence from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He also earned his master’s of education in counseling from the University of Houston-Victoria. He is licensed by the state of Texas as a professional counselor supervisor. He specializes in couples therapy, grief counseling, stress and anger management issues, and individual counseling for depression and anxiety.
Janak also has held many positions within the Victoria diocese. Currently, he serves as rector of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, and vicar general and chancellor for the Diocese of Victoria. He also serves as executive director and counselor for the Emmaus Center.
Janak said he will miss the people of the Diocese of Victoria, the only place he has known for many years, as well as the close proximity to his family and the coast. He also said he will miss working with Cahill.
“I have gratitude for how much people have taught me,” Janak said. “They say, ‘You served us,’ but they served me. They taught me. If I’m any good at all at being a priest, it’s because I learned from the people through their brokenness, pain and joy. They have taught me so much.”
