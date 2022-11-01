A professor and graduate student from the University of Texas' Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas helped an international team of researchers determine why some plastics sink to the bottom of the ocean.
Most of the plastic pollution in the Atlantic Ocean tends to float on the surface, but around 1% of plastic waste goes down into the deep sea, according to a news release from the UT Marine Science Institute.
Marine biologists from Germany ventured out near the Azores Islands in 2019 to collect samples of the plastic materials that end up in the bottom of the Atlantic. Their findings were delivered to the Marine Science Institute's laboratory in Port Aransas.
Sally Palmer, a communications manager with the Marine Science Institute, said Dr. Zhanfei Liu and graduate student Xingtao Jiang studied