The Port Lavaca Art Guild is having its 48th annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 at the Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca.
The event features all handmade items. Also planned are a silent auction, door prizes every hour, pictures with Santa, open kitchen and homemade desserts.
Admission for both days is $5. For information, contact Patty Lowrie at 361-649-4036.
