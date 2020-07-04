More than 600 motorboats took to the water off Port O’Connor on Saturday, flying American flags, Texas flags and royal blue flags reading “Trump 2020 Keep America Great!”
The boats gathered along the Intracoastal Waterway near The Sanctuary at Costa Grande around 3 p.m. They paraded to the jetties along Matagorda Bay and back, said Texas Game Wardens spokesman Chelsea Bailey.
The event was organized by Port O’Connor residents in celebration of July 4. The turnout exceeded predictions shared by event organizers on Facebook Thursday. One Facebook post said 617 boats participated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.