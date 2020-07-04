Port O'Connor boat parade

More than 600 boats participated in a July 4 parade organized by Port O’Connor residents to show support for President Trump.

More than 600 motorboats took to the water off Port O’Connor on Saturday, flying American flags, Texas flags and royal blue flags reading “Trump 2020 Keep America Great!”

The boats gathered along the Intracoastal Waterway near The Sanctuary at Costa Grande around 3 p.m. They paraded to the jetties along Matagorda Bay and back, said Texas Game Wardens spokesman Chelsea Bailey.

The event was organized by Port O’Connor residents in celebration of July 4. The turnout exceeded predictions shared by event organizers on Facebook Thursday. One Facebook post said 617 boats participated.

Mark Rosenberg reports on rural community life for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

