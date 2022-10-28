A grant from the federal government will boost the Port of Palacios' efforts to update critical infrastructure.
The new funding is worth $9.6 million, according a news release from the office of Sen. John Cornyn. Grant money will be used to repair or replace around 5,600 feet of bulkhead and install approximately 20 vessel-to-shore power stations. Each station would have the capacity to serve several vessels simultaneously.
Altogether the improved infrastructure "will make the facilities more resilient to the effects of natural disasters and sea level rise," according to the news relase.
“Access to safe and efficient infrastructure is critical as more goods come in and out of Texas ports each day,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement and look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment in the Port of Palacios will have for commerce in the Gulf Coast.”
The Port of Palacios, which is part of Matagorda County Navigation District No. 1, can serve both commercial and recreational purposes.