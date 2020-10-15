One man was killed and a second man was charged with intoxication manslaughter after a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 59 overpass near U.S. Business 59 early Tuesday morning, law enforcement officers said.
Dominique Rochon Joiner, 36, of Houston, died from injuries in the crash, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Joiner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 2:32 a.m. by John Miller, the justice of the peace for Precinct 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.