These days, Susan Garcia is often sitting outside on her home's front porch, where she nestles in with a blanket — or two — and lounges with her three dogs.
Garcia, 53, has lived at her north Victoria home for more than 20 years, most of which she says had been quiet except for one thing: the aging, former farm road her longtime home rests on.
"I think it's the worst road in Victoria. If not, it's definitely up there with the worst of them," she said of Dairy Road, which runs from a frontage road of Zac Lentz Parkway to Salem Road and in front of her home. "It's an eyesore. A dangerous one, too."
Many Dairy Road residents say they have long lodged complaints about the road. They said the poor condition of the road, scattered potholes and speeding motorists as well as a lack of sidewalks and lighting have made the road a public safety concern.
Public works officials surveyed the road earlier in January, marking the first step in a three-year construction project to repair the road and address the issues raised by the residents. However, some residents, like Garcia, felt the project was long overdue.
Worse yet, she said the construction was too late to prevent the death of Danielle Urias, a 33-year-old mother of four who died after she was struck by a motorist in December while walking on the road.
"I just feel so bad for that poor girl," she said. "It was dark, but I don't know if it would've happened if there was a sidewalk. It would've been less likely to happen in the first place, at least."
The investigation into Urias' death was still underway this week, said Lauren Meaux, a spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department. Police have made no arrests since Urias' death on Dec. 17 and are asking the public to contact the department with any information about the incident.
Her brother, Jon Urias, said he and members of their family visited Dairy Road the night of the crash. With police tape still sectioning off the crime scene, he said he was surprised that stretch of road had no sidewalk.
"It was dark, and there was nowhere to walk," he said in a December interview with the Victoria Advocate. "(A sidewalk) may have made a difference, but I don't know. That road just seems dangerous."
Todd Jarisch, capital improvement project manager for the City of Victoria, said the construction on Dairy Road had already been planned before the fatal December crash. The incident has neither expedited nor changed the project's scope, which aims to add more lighting, a sidewalk and repairs.
The northern portion of Dairy Road — from the frontage road to where it crosses Whispering Creek — was rebuilt in 2014.
The road condition from the bridge to where the road intersects with Salam Road — where Urias was struck — is poor, with dozens of patched potholes, uneven lanes and bumps. That part of the road, which runs by the Castle Hill West subdivision, has no shoulder and no sidewalks.
Jarisch said the last time that stretch of road was worked on was October, when city crews patched potholes. He attributed the poor condition of the road to Victoria's growth over the years, which has led to heavier traffic.
Approved in June as part of the fiscal year 2022 budget, the construction project for this stretch of Dairy Road will add a 5-foot sidewalk in addition to reconstructing the road surface.
Another project, he said, will address lighting along Dairy Road and the entire city.
Jarisch said every streetlight in Victoria will be replaced with an LED equivalent over the next two years. The project will start on the south side of town and move north until all lights are replaced.
The engineering and design phase of the reconstruction of the Dairy Road project is expected to be complete by summer 2022, with construction slated to begin in early 2023. The entire project has an expected completion date of summer 2024.
He said the roadway surface had deteriorated so far that it can no longer be maintained, so there is a need for a newly reconstructed street surface.
Clarice Shelton and her husband have lived on Dairy Road for almost 10 years. They, like Garcia, said the project had been needed for a long time, but the two were glad it was underway.
"I popped a tire on a pothole one time … it has happened to others, too," she said. "I am happy to see they are addressing it."
Garcia and the Sheltons also said they have also lodged complaints about speeding drivers on the road.
Aside from a sign seemingly erected by a Castle Hill West resident asking motorists to "drive like your kids live here," Dairy Road has no speed-inhibiting infrastructure to slow down drivers.
From January 2015 to December, Victoria police have responded to 18 crashes on Dairy Road, according to crash figures. Excessive or high speeds contributed to almost all of those crashes.
Garcia said she had seen drivers "fly" down the road in front of her house. Sometimes, she estimates they are going more than double the posted speed limit. The sound of revving and speeding vehicles at night, she said, can also be a nuisance.
Garcia's niece, who lives with her, attends nearby Chandler Elementary School and walks home when school lets out. When she makes it to Dairy Road, Garcia said she stands in the road to deter motorists whom she worries are not paying attention.
"I don't want to risk it," Garcia said. "I will stand in the road and wait for her to get to the house because I am so worried someone won't see her ... I don't feel like I should have to do that. They need to fix the road and then do something about all of the speeding before someone else gets hurt."
