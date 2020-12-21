Multiple drug raids in Yoakum Friday yielded two pounds of meth worth about $30,000, as well as marijuana, cocaine, “numerous” pills, a pistol and about $1,600 in cash, according to the Yoakum Police Department
Yoakum police searched four homes and arrested ten people Friday in connection with an ongoing drug investigation, authorities said.
The raids yielded two pounds of meth estimated to be worth about $30,000, as well as marijuana, cocaine, “numerous” pills, a pistol and about $1,600 in cash, according to a news release from the Yoakum police chief.
