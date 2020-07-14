Ten known cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among inmates and staff at the Victoria County jail, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
The commission's daily report listed five inmates in the jail as having an "active positive test confirmation." The report also said five jailers had positive tests as well.
