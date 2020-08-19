Another 10 deaths from illnesses related to COVID-19 have been reported in the Crossroads Wednesday.

Eight deaths were reported in Wharton County, one in Matagorda County and one in Jackson County, officials said.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 569 537 4
Goliad 157 126 3
DeWitt 740 630 31
Jackson 445 405 6
Lavaca 655 625 6
Refugio 246 184 9
Victoria 3,670 2,772 62
Matagorda 840 436 36
Wharton 1,093 408 26
9-County total 8,415 6,123 183
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

