108-year-old throws out Victoria Generals first pitch

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
Two pandemics, two world wars, multiple Civil Rights movements, the rise and fall of nations and everything in between.
Victoria resident Maria San Miguel, 108, has lived through it all. And on Saturday, she got to throw out the first pitch at the Victoria Generals game at Riverside Stadium — yet another small, but happy, milestone.
While San Miguel doesn't remember how she made it through everything, the centenarian, described as a social butterfly, was just happy to be in the moment with four generations of her family on Saturday.
"Only the Lord knows how I made it this far," she said.
When San Miguel turned 108 in December, Twin Pines Nursing Home shared her birthday celebration on social media, which resulted in the Victoria Generals inviting her to throw out the first pitch, Twin Pines Administrator Mistin Schmidt said.
Although she cannot remember the monumental events that have happened throughout her life in detail, San Miguel is still sharp and enjoys socializing with those she sees daily, said Jaime Mejia, Twin Pines activities director.
"Socialization is always the most important thing for those we care for and she's always out front full of energy, friendly and socializing with everyone she can," Mejia said.
However, the two things she has always enjoyed were when she used to ride her motorcycle — and baseball, both of which she was introduced to through her husband, who died in 2019.
Because of that love for baseball, she has been practicing with a physical therapist to ensure she threw the pitch right, Schmidt said.
As the day arrived, San Miguel was rolled into the stadium by Twin Pines staff and, for the first pitch, was greeted by an audience in the stands and her family.
They made their way to the field, where she practiced her first pitch and took pictures with family, Twin Pines staff and the Victoria Generals themselves, but not before getting laughs out of each of them.
As San Miguel made her way onto the field, she received applause from the crowd. With a few feet between her and Generals catcher Mason Seay, she threw a sinker for a strike.
Being out there on the field, she said, reminded San Miguel of her husband and how he would have enjoyed seeing her toss the pitch.
She said it was special to share the moment with four generations of the San Miguel family, her grandson, Daniel San Miguel, 52, of Goliad said.
"Getting her around and getting her to being around people is good to watch," he said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were doubts she could see that moment, granddaughter Tabitha San Miguel, 46, said. So to be able to enjoy that as a family was special.
Providing San Miguel, her family and the Generals fans that type of moment was a treat, Victoria Generals vice president and general manager Mike Yokum said.
"It's totally incredible. It brings tears to your eyes," Yokum said. "You have to have done everything right your entire life to be able to pull that off."
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.